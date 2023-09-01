Full lineup unveiled for Detroit Auto Show's Mobility Global Forum; see the speakers

Detroit Auto Show officials announced the lineup of speakers for the first-ever Mobility Global Forum, taking place during Media and Technology days at the auto show.

The event will feature more than 30 thought leaders. speaking about mobility, design, technology and more at Huntington Place during the auto show.

It will be headlined by Malcolm Gladwell, one of the top global thinkers and a best-selling author, who is also a car enthusiast.

In all, there will be 30+ top execs and industry experts from around the world speaking.

On Thursday, organizers announced the reveal schedule for the Detroit Auto Show, scheduled for media day on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

This year's show will also have Jennifer Hudson performing at the Charity Preview on Friday, Sept. 15 before the show opens to the public on Sept. 16. 7 Action News is the official partner of the charity preview, and you can catch our Red Carpet Charity Preview special on Sept. 15 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13 Main Show Floor Stage



12:00 pm - 12:45 pm AIR, Rani Plaut, CEO, "Aviation and Automotive - Closing the Gap.”

1:00 pm - 1:45 pm Pininfarina SpA, Silvio Pietro Angori, CEO & MD, “How Design is Shaping the Future of Car Design.” Presented by the Consulate of Italy.

2:00 pm - 2:45 pm Have Blue, Ganassi Racing, Troy Lee Designs and Dallara US, John Waraniak with guests Chip Ganassi, Troy Lee and Stefano De Ponti, “Sustainable Growth and Innovation Through Design and Racing.”

2:00 pm - 2:45 pm Alef Aeronautics, Jim Dukhovny, CEO, “The First Real Flying Car in History.” (Location: Alef Display on the main show floor)

3:00 pm - 3:45 pm EyesOn Design Awards

4:00 pm - 4:45 pm Google, Thomais Zaremba, Managing Director - Automotive, “AI's impact across the Automotive Value Chain.”

5:00 pm - 5:45 pm Cox Automotive, Joe George, President Mobility Solutions; and Lea Malloy, Head of EV Battery Solutions, “Taking Charge of the EV Battery Lifecycle”

Wednesday, September 13 AutoMobili-D Stage



12:00 pm - 12:45 pm Plante Moran, Mark Barrott, Partner and Lead of the Mobility and Automotive Practice at Plante Moran, will host a fireside chat with Jeff Marootian, Senior Advisor to the Secretary on Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, discussing “Accelerating the Transition to a Sustainable Future.”

1:00 pm - 1:45 pm BBB Industries, John Boyer, President, TerrePower, BBB Industries; and Maria Caballero, President e-Mobility, BBB Industries, sharing perspectives on “Sustainable Manufacturing of Components Driving Our Clean Energy and Mobility Future.”

2:00 pm - 3:00 pm MEDC, two panels discussing Michigan’s Outdoor Industry Innovation and Electrification in Action – Michigan’s Mobility Initiatives featuring state leaders.

3:15 pm - 4:00 pm Society of Automotive Analysts (SAA), Kevin Sehlmeyer, Michigan State Fire Marshal; Michael O'Brian, Fire Chief, Brighton (MI) Area Fire Authority; Victoria Hutchison, Senior Research Project Manager at Fire Protection Research Foundation; and Lisa Lark, Vice President of Lark Logistics, discussing “Fire Safety & EVs”

4:15 pm - 5:00 pm Michigan Treatment Court, Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, Michigan Supreme Court, as moderator and panelists Judge Karen Khalil, 17th District Veterans Treatment Court Presiding Judge, Wayne County & MATCP Board Member; Judge Shannon Holmes, 36th District Treatment Courts Presiding Judge, Wayne County & MATCP Board Member; Jamaine Atkins, Certified Peer Recovery Coach, Growth Works, Inc. & MATCP Board Member discuss “Driving Change Exploring Michigan’s Treatment Courts.”

5:15 pm - 6:00 pm Electric Vehicle Association, Elaine Borseth, President of EVA, and panelists Chris Harto, Senior Policy Analyst, Transportation and Energy at Consumer Reports and a Ford Motor Company representative discuss “Affordability of Electric Vehicles and the EV Driver Experience.”

6:15 pm - 7:00 pm Coalition for Reimagined Mobility, Allanté Whitmore,Ph.D., Director, Autonomous Vehicle Initiative, Coalition for Reimagined Mobility, “Closing the Gap: Achieving More Equitable Outcomes with Autonomous Vehicles.”

Thursday, September 14 Main Show Floor Stage



9:00 am - 9:45 am AlixPartnersLLP, Mark Wakefield, Global Co-Leader of the Automotive & Industrial Practice, “So, Are you really Prepared for the Mobility Revolution?”

10:00 am - 10:45 am Pending

11:00 am - 11:45 am MALCOLM GLADWELL, New York Times best-selling author, industry observer, futurist 12:00 pm - 12:45 pm Boston Consulting Group, Brian Collie, Managing Director & Senior Partner, “EV Industry in North America Needs a Domestic Battery Supply Chain.”

1:00 pm - 1:45 pm MICHauto, Glenn Stevens Jr., Executive Director MICHauto; Vice President, Automotive and Mobility Initiatives, Detroit Regional Chamber, hosts panel discussion,“MICHauto: You Drive the Future.” Featuring the You Drive the Future campaign, guests share stories about their work, motivation, and commitment to the industry’s future.

2:00 pm - 2:45 pm Detroit Regional Partnership, Maureen Donohue-Krauss, President & CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership to moderate a panel entitled “The Future of Global Mobility Drives Through Detroit” with three leading mobility executives speaking about their companies’ roles in shaping the future of mobility, how the industry is changing, and why they located in the Detroit region.

3:00 pm - 3:45 pm Kiefer Foundation, Steve Kiefer, Chairman, “Distracted Driving and Recent Vehicle Safety Legislation.”

4:00 pm - 4:45 pm City of Detroit, Tim Slusser, Chief of Mobility Innovation, discussing “Sustainability and Mobility Initiatives” with a representative from the US Joint Office of Energy and Transportation.

5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Plug and Play Detroit Pitch Competition

Thursday, September 14 AutoMobili-D Stage

