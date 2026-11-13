Jason Derulo to perform at 2027 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jason Derulo will headline the 2027 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview, organizers announced.

The black-tie charity event at Huntington Place is set to take place on Friday, Jan. 15 ahead of the public opening for the show. Detroit Auto Show officials say Charity Preview has raised over $125 million for children's charities in Southeast Michigan since it began in 1976.

“Charity Preview is one of Detroit's most celebrated traditions, bringing people together for an evening that is both entertaining and meaningful,” 2027 Detroit Auto Show Chairman Lincoln Phillip said in a statement. “What makes this event so special is that, year after year, generations of attendees support the children’s charities that make a difference in our community. Charity Preview also gives attendees an opportunity to experience the automotive industry at its finest, and an exclusive first look at the Detroit Auto Show.”

Robin Thicke performed at the 2026 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview. Jennifer Hudson and Flo Rida performed at previous events.

The 2027 beneficiaries include:



Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Michigan

The Children’s Center

The Children’s Foundation of Michigan

Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Detroit PAL

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

“Giving back to kids has always meant a lot to me. Every child deserves to feel supported and to know someone believes in them. I’m honored to be part of a night that does exactly that for families across Southeast Michigan, and I can’t wait to celebrate with Detroit on Jan. 15,” Derulo said.

Tickets to Charity Preview are $400 each or $700 a pair.

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The schedule of events for Charity Preview is below:



5:30 p.m. – Ribbon-cutting ceremony at the main floor stage at Huntington Place

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. – Charity Preview

7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. – Jason Derulo performance

The Detroit Auto Show schedule is below:

