Live blog: Reveals set to kick off 2023 Detroit Auto Show

The 2023 Detroit Auto Show officially kicks off Wednesday with media and technology days, and many automakers are set to reveal cars on Wednesday.

This year's show, taking place Sept. 13-24 at Huntington Place, will continue to expand its focus from regular vehicles and will include EVs, the future mobility, test-drive opportunities and more.

Below are live updates from Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show.

We'll be streaming reveals all day long. You can watch any live reveals here.

Wednesday at 5:30 a.m.

Below you'll find the live press conference schedule throughout Wednesday at the Auto Show. We'll be streaming each event.



9:00 a.m. — Show Floor Access Opens

9:10 – 9:15 a.m. — Detroit Auto Show Welcome , Main Show Floor Stage

, Main Show Floor Stage 9:15 – 9:35 a.m. — NACTOY , Main Show Floor Stage

, Main Show Floor Stage 9:45 – 10:15 a.m. — Cadillac , Cadillac Exhibit, Main Show Floor

, Cadillac Exhibit, Main Show Floor 10:25 – 10:55 a.m. — GMC , GMC Exhibit, Main Show Floor

, GMC Exhibit, Main Show Floor 11:05 – 11:35 a.m. — Jeep , Jeep Exhibit, Main Show Floor

, Jeep Exhibit, Main Show Floor 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. — Alef Aeronautics, Alef Exhibit, Main Show Floor

Alef Exhibit, Main Show Floor 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. — EyesOn Design Awards, Main Show Floor Stage

Checking out the new Ford F-150 as the Detroit Auto Show kicks off

Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Ford kicked off the big reveals by showing off a redesigned F-150 on the eve of the North American International Auto Show in Hart Plaza.

The company says the truck, which has been the most popular in America for 46 years, will come with new features and technology, modernized exteriors and interiors, and the new Pro Access Tailgate.

The truck will also be able to act as a mobile generator to provide power on the worksite, new technology to help with towing and the Ford BlueCruise hands-free highway driving. The next-generation BlueCruise, which will be included in the 2024 F-150, will allow for hands-free lane changes at a tap of the turn signal, as well as In-Lane Repositioning which will help shift away from vehicles like large semi-trucks.