2023 Detroit Auto Show: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2023 Detroit Auto Show kicks off this week from Huntington Place, with dozens of automakers returning for the event in its new form.

WXYZ is the official broadcast partner of the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview. You can watch our Red Carpet Charity Preview special from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Channel 7.

This year's show, taking place Sept. 13-24 at Huntington Place, will continue to expand its focus from regular vehicles and will include EVs, the future mobility, test-drive opportunities and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 North American International Auto Show.

When is the show?



Media Day - September 13

Industry Tech Days / AutoMobili-D - September 13 - 14

Charity Preview - September 15

Public Show - September 16 - 24

How to get tickets

You can get Technology Day, Charity Preview and public show tickets on the Detroit Auto Show's website. Technology Days tickets are $75, Charity Preview tickets are $400, and public show tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for kids.

Behind-the-scenes look at preparations ahead of the 2023 Detroit Auto Show

What brands are coming?

According to organizers, there are 35 vehicle brands set for the auto show.

The brands are: Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Ram, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Polestar, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and Volvo.

Organizers also say there will be some surprises.

Where to park

There are several areas around Huntington Place where you can park, including on the roof of the event center. You can also reserve parking online through SpotHero.

The Detroit People Mover will take you right to Huntington Place, and you can also walk to Huntington Place from Downtown Detroit if you take the QLINE.

What reveals will happen?

Tuesday, September 12



Evening — F-150 Fest - Ford Motor Company, Hart Plaza, Detroit

Wednesday, September 13



9:00 a.m. — Show Floor Access Opens

9:10 – 9:15 a.m. — Detroit Auto Show Welcome , Main Show Floor Stage

, Main Show Floor Stage 9:15 – 9:35 a.m. — NACTOY , Main Show Floor Stage

, Main Show Floor Stage 9:45 – 10:15 a.m. — Cadillac , Cadillac Exhibit, Main Show Floor

, Cadillac Exhibit, Main Show Floor 10:25 – 10:55 a.m. — GMC , GMC Exhibit, Main Show Floor

, GMC Exhibit, Main Show Floor 11:05 – 11:35 a.m. — Jeep , Jeep Exhibit, Main Show Floor

, Jeep Exhibit, Main Show Floor 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. — Alef Aeronautics, Alef Exhibit, Main Show Floor

Alef Exhibit, Main Show Floor 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. — EyesOn Design Awards, Main Show Floor Stage

What is the indoor EV track?

There will be seven automakers participating in an all-new indoor EV track with ride-and-drive for visitors.

The Power Michigan EV Experience indoor track will have electric vehicles from BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Tesla and Volkswagen.

The ride-along activation will give people a chance to get inside different EVs on a serpentine track that also features a 300-foot acceleration lane.

Along with the indoor track, Ford and Tesla will also offer ride-and-drives outside along a portion of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix race track where people can get behind the wheel of different vehicles.

Who's performing Charity Preview?

There will be two performances during the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview.

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will perform from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. and reggae rapper and singer Shaggy will perform at 9:15 p.m. on the atrium stage.

WXYZ is also the official broadcast partner of the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview. You can watch our Red Carpet Charity Preview special from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Channel 7.

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson to perform at Detroit Auto Show charity preview

What is the Mobility Global Forum?

The first-ever Mobility Global Forum will take place during Media and Technology days at the Auto Show. The event will feature more than 30 thought leaders. speaking about mobility, design, technology and more at Huntington Place during the auto show.

It will be headlined by Malcolm Gladwell, one of the top global thinkers and a best-selling author, who is also a car enthusiast.

In all, there will be 30+ top execs and industry experts from around the world speaking. View the full lineup here.

Are there really going to be flying cars?!

The "Air Mobility Experience" will be returning this year with product displays from AIR and Alef. AIR and Alef are described as two electric vehicle take-off and landing vehicle groundbreakers.

AIR ONE will be on display on the main floor through September 23. It’s a two-seater eVOTL that’s designed for everyday commuting in the sky. Guests will be able to check out a virtual reality simulator that gives them the experience of what it’s like to fly in the cockpit.

Alef Aeronautics will bring the Alef Model A, which can reportedly drive on the street and fit in a regular lane, take off vertically and fly overhead above traffic.

