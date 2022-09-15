Seventh-generation Ford Mustang introduced at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company unveiled its new Mustang during the company's main event at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Wednesday evening.

The 2024 model has two new engine options, a 2.3-liter EcoBoost that targets improving fuel efficiency and the GT’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8. The seventh generation is paying homage to the more than 58 years of the Mustang.

More than 1,000 Mustangs were in downtown Detroit at Ford's stampede event, celebrating the seventh generation.

Ford Mustang stampede

Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant employees were at the event as the new model was introduced.

"Mustang isn't just a means of getting A to B. It's about enjoying everything in between. The journey, the freedom. Mustang exists because of how it makes you feel when you get behind the wheel. It's an exhilarating experience that puts a... smile on your face," Motorsports host Jarod Deanda said at the event.

Watch Ford's full press conference in the video player above.

