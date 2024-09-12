Community Comment: Books for kids, Labor Day & back-to-school prep

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time for our viewer mail feedback. Our station editorial on the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign prompted these reactions.

- Chinara Jamalova wrote:

“I moved to the USA about two years ago. As my friends and acquaintances know, I love books…and giving them as gifts. I resent to you my first book: Animals Coloring Book for Kids, ages 6-12. Discover wildlife, explore and color with 50+ easy designs and cool facts. "

She said you can find her new book on Amazon.

Rob Rose said:

“When you ban books before you ban guns, you’ve admitted you’re more afraid of children learning than you are of them dying.”

Steven Burstall replied:

“When you ban guns, you get more school shooting. I didn’t see any books protect the students in Georgia.”

Another Channel 7 viewer gave us a thumbs up for our book campaign and simply said:

“Good luck!”

- Hendry Saptacu

Our editorial about the importance of Labor Day triggered this comment from Karen Laidlaw who encouraged people to watch:

“How the celebration of Labor Day began in the late 1800’s.” She also hoped “your holiday was filled with love, laughter, and great food!”

Our Back-to-School editorial got this reaction. One viewer said:

“Thank you for your solid advice on back-to-school preparation and where kids can get the essential supplies they need to learn. All children, with the right kind of support and organization, are capable of learning and becoming successful.”

- D. Barton

We agree 100-percent! That’s it for now. Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: September 12 - 15, 2024