Community Comment: Bookstock, Metroparks water safety, Pistons on TV-20

WXYZ DETROIT — Our station editorial about this year’s very successful Bookstock prompted this praise from its organizers:
“We’re deeply grateful tour dear friend and longtime Bookstock booster, Mike Murri of WXYZ-TV for Channel 7 for his beautiful editorial highlighting our mission. Bookstock has grown over the past two decades into Michigan’s largest used book sale – raisiong over $3 million to support literacy and education in our community.”
- Bookstock
Viewer comments supporting our station promotion of the free water safety programs at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks were summed up by Lynn Blasey:
“Yes, I love that park!”
But, not surprisingly, the overwhelming community comments we received were about our TV-20 Detroit becoming the new home of Detroit Pistons basketball. Here’s a sampling:
Michelle Noble said:
“My great appreciation and gratitude for bringing the Pistons back to local TV where everyone in Metro Detroit can watch & rally for our local team.”
Brandon Walls of Ontario, Canada wrote:
“Wow! Pistons on Channel 20 next year. Nice!”
Sheila Herbst of Marine City said this about not having to pay a streaming service next season to see the Pistons:
“I think that’s awesome. If only all our teams would do that.”
Andrew Gallagher said:
“I hope this is the trend setting start to all sports. This is a BIG deal to me!”
Rochelle Riley sent us one word approval:
“Yaaaasssssss!!!”
Barbara McAllister said:
“Great news for the fans and the station.”
David Edwin Stone wrote:
“I’m glad to see Scripps investing in over-the-air broadcasting.”
Thanks for watching and writing.
I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast May 21 - 24, 2026