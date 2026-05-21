Community Comment: Bookstock, Metroparks water safety, Pistons on TV-20

WXYZ DETROIT — Our station editorial about this year’s very successful Bookstock prompted this praise from its organizers:

“We’re deeply grateful tour dear friend and longtime Bookstock booster, Mike Murri of WXYZ-TV for Channel 7 for his beautiful editorial highlighting our mission. Bookstock has grown over the past two decades into Michigan’s largest used book sale – raisiong over $3 million to support literacy and education in our community.”

- Bookstock

Viewer comments supporting our station promotion of the free water safety programs at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks were summed up by Lynn Blasey:

“Yes, I love that park!”

But, not surprisingly, the overwhelming community comments we received were about our TV-20 Detroit becoming the new home of Detroit Pistons basketball. Here’s a sampling:

Michelle Noble said:

“My great appreciation and gratitude for bringing the Pistons back to local TV where everyone in Metro Detroit can watch & rally for our local team.”

Brandon Walls of Ontario, Canada wrote:

“Wow! Pistons on Channel 20 next year. Nice!”

Sheila Herbst of Marine City said this about not having to pay a streaming service next season to see the Pistons:

“I think that’s awesome. If only all our teams would do that.”

Andrew Gallagher said:

“I hope this is the trend setting start to all sports. This is a BIG deal to me!”

Rochelle Riley sent us one word approval:

“Yaaaasssssss!!!”

Barbara McAllister said:

“Great news for the fans and the station.”

David Edwin Stone wrote:

“I’m glad to see Scripps investing in over-the-air broadcasting.”

Thanks for watching and writing.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast May 21 - 24, 2026