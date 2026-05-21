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Community Comment: Bookstock, Metroparks water safety, Pistons on TV-20

Community Comment on Bookstock, water safety, free Detroit Pistons games
Editorial Director Chuck Stokes shares viewer comments about Bookstock, the Huron Clinton Metroparks' "Everyone in the Pool" initiative and the upcoming partnership between TV20 and the Detroit Pistons
Community Comment on Books, Metroparks, Pistons
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Lake St. Clair Metropark generic
Detroit Pistons
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WXYZ DETROIT — Our station editorial about this year’s very successful Bookstock prompted this praise from its organizers:
“We’re deeply grateful tour dear friend and longtime Bookstock booster, Mike Murri of WXYZ-TV for Channel 7 for his beautiful editorial highlighting our mission. Bookstock has grown over the past two decades into Michigan’s largest used book sale – raisiong over $3 million to support literacy and education in our community.”
-              Bookstock

Viewer comments supporting our station promotion of the free water safety programs at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks were summed up by Lynn Blasey:

“Yes, I love that park!”

But, not surprisingly, the overwhelming community comments we received were about our TV-20 Detroit becoming the new home of Detroit Pistons basketball. Here’s a sampling:

Michelle Noble said:

“My great appreciation and gratitude for bringing the Pistons back to local TV where everyone in Metro Detroit can watch & rally for our local team.”

Brandon Walls of Ontario, Canada wrote:

“Wow! Pistons on Channel 20 next year. Nice!”

Sheila Herbst of Marine City said this about not having to pay a streaming service next season to see the Pistons:

“I think that’s awesome. If only all our teams would do that.”

Andrew Gallagher said:

“I hope this is the trend setting start to all sports. This is a BIG deal to me!”

Rochelle Riley sent us one word approval:

“Yaaaasssssss!!!”

Barbara McAllister said:

“Great news for the fans and the station.”

David Edwin Stone wrote:

“I’m glad to see Scripps investing in over-the-air broadcasting.”

Thanks for watching and writing.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast May 21 - 24, 2026

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