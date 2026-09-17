Community Comment: Feedback on "Let's Talk" in Detroit & TV-7 book campaign

WXYZ DETROIT — Our editorial about taking our "Let’s Talk" community engagement forum to Baker’s Keyboard Lounge on the westside of Detroit prompted these comments. Tom Rempel made this simple but correct observation:

“Iconic place!”

Catherine Guy wrote:

“I’ve lived in Ferndale for over forty year and have never been there.”

Well, hopefully, you made it there last Tuesday, Ms. Guy.

Rene McDonald asked:

“Are they still there?”

Indeed, they are, Ms. McDonald.As the nation’s oldest continuously operated jazz club, Baker’s has been in business since 1934.

Carol Cruz said:

“Been there with our daughter Jennifer!”

Another Channel 7 viewer added:

“My neighbors and I are excited “Let’s Talk” will be in one of Detroit’s most historic and vibrant neighborhoods. There’s plenty going on in our great city besides downtown.”

- Olivia S.

D. Brown wrote:

“I hope Channel 7 features some of the many small businesses that are doing well on Livernois between 7 and 8-mile roads. Small businesses are the lifeblood of any healthy city.”

Our editorial on our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign elicited this response. Eleanor Rhodes said:

“Getting our children excited about reading and learning begins with books.As adults, it’s imperative we do all we can to make sure kids have a lot of books on diverse topics in their personal libraries.”

Another viewer wrote:

“Great campaign! Thank you for investing in our children who will soon become our next generation of doctors, lawyers, teachers, engineers, and artists.Spark their imaginations now and they’ll do big things!”

- K.l. Harris

Thanks for writing and watching!

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: September 17 - 20, 2026