Community Comment: TV-7 viewers react to Detroit travel and Newsmaker awards

WXYZ DETROIT — Before we get too deep into 2023, we need to do a little Community Comment catch up. Late last year, we did a station editorial about Travel Lemming. naming Detroit as the 10th best place to travel in the world.

Robin Leslie Ranney wrote:

“This city has been through a lot of tough times. But I feel like its headed in the right direction from what it was.”

Wendy Soto said:

“Thanks for posting this article. We have great restaurants, a first-class museum, many theaters, all sports stadiums…downtown, and the greatest outdoor market in the U.S.”

Kenneth Alan Myles said:

“Only those who have traveled internationally and understand the power of the global economy will understand the foundational principles of this.”

Another viewer said:

“The world must be going to hell if Detroit in #10. No way it beats all the tropical places and European destinations.”

- Garrett Buffington

Caryl Conway:

“It’s about time. No more negativity.”

And a West Michigander wrote:

“I love Detroit. I live in Grand Rapids now, but I like to visit the ‘D’ like a tourist.”

And there was this typical reaction to our most recent editorial naming Rod Alberts our Channel 7 Newsmaker of the Year.

Auto dealer Thad Szott wrote on Facebook:

“What an honor it has been working side by side with the Rod Alberts for the last 4 years. Rod is the 2022 NEWSMAKER OF THE YEAR! This honor is SO WELL DESERVED. Detroit, Metro Detroit, Michigan & the Detroit Auto Dealers have been incredibly lucky to have had Rod in our corner for 30+ years. You are a rock star!”

