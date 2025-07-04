Community hosts Fourth of July cookout for homeless families and veterans

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A traditional Fourth of July barbecue took on special meaning as families experiencing homelessness and veterans filled a Midtown Detroit park to receive basic necessities.

The cookout went beyond typical patriotism, serving those who fought for the freedom we celebrate.

"I'm just blessed to be down here and blessed to be here," said Camira Collins, a community member who attended the event.

Navy veteran Kresky Acoff was among those who benefited from the gathering.

"I was just traveling by on my scooter," Acoff said. "I got some pants, shirts, and some shoes. And it was just right on time."

Veteran Reverend Michael C. Jones has organized the free distribution of food, clothes, and toiletries on Independence Day for years, motivated by a life-changing experience decades ago.

"It started on Belle Isle. There was a homeless veteran on the 4th of July who tried to get fed, and they wouldn't feed him," Jones said. "The Lord moved my heart and said, Michael, I don't never want to see a veteran hungry on the 4th of July."

Friday marked the 36th Veterans and Homeless Fourth of July Celebration.

"I just want people to walk up and get clothed and fed," Jones said. No questions asked.

For the second year, Jones was joined by basketball greats like former Detroit Piston Derrick Coleman, Perry Watson, and Tarence Wheeler, a graduate of Southwestern High School whose love of sports and his community runs deep.

"Cass Corridor has been facing some tough times for a lot of years, but at the end of the day, we partner with Mike and Mike has been over here for the last 4 or 5 years, feeding families, and so we said what can we do to help? Less judgment, more help. At the end of the day, poverty has no zip code. It could be any of us," said Wheeler of the Tarence Wheeler Foundation.

Last year, Wheeler says, around 350 people showed up, and this year they expected similar numbers.

Collins, who received assistance at the event, expressed her gratitude: "I got a stroller and I got clothes. It's really helping me by me not having to buy much because things are getting expensive."

Wheeler shared his goal for those who showed up.

"I want them to feel loved and cared for," said Wheeler.

Organizers say the event wouldn't be possible without the volunteers who gave their time and money to make it all happen, including Christ the King Church and The Order of the Eastern Star Lucille F. McCants in Detroit.

"My father he was also a veteran so you know I love to give back to the veterans feed the homeless," said Nicole Ward, a volunteer with Uniquely by Nicole.

