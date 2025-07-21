Detroit sailing program gives youth new access to water while teaching valuable life skills

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Children at Belle Isle Park are learning the ins and outs of navigating the water through a summer camp that's opening new doors to the Detroit River.

The Detroit Community Sailing Center's Challenge the Wind program teaches kids ages 10 to 17 how to sail while providing access to waterways some have never experienced before.

Watch the video report below:

Detroit kids learning how to sail this summer

Some children who participate in the program had never stepped foot on a boating dock before joining the camp, according to program leaders.

"Got started by local, mostly African American sailors who started the Grayhaven Sail Club. And as part of their mission, they wanted to teach young people who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to sail," said Harry Jones, president of the Detroit Community Sailing Center.

Hear more from Harry Jones below:

FULL INTERVIEW: Harry Jones, President of Detroit Community Sailing Center, talks about sailing education program

The two-week camps at Belle Isle teach dozens of children everything about sailing, from understanding wind direction to how sails generate lift.

Cameron Simpson, director of the Detroit Community Sailing Center, says many kids arrive afraid of the water but quickly overcome their fears.

"Something we teach them in the beginning is how to capsize a boat. So the boat falls over to the side, they go in the water and we teach them how to right the boat back up. After we teach them that fundamental skill, that's all they want to do, which is funny because it's the scariest thing, but they just love it," Simpson said.

Aminah Yasmeen, who has participated in the program for four years, says it changed her perspective of the river.

"I went out there and was like 'oh, I can sail a boat.' I can command a vehicle on the water. That's so dope and then you don't see a lot of Black women on sail boats," Yasmeen said.

The experience has been so rewarding that Yasmeen is now looking to get her own boat.

"My dad is like where do I sign, so you can get on this water," Yasmeen said.

Younger participants are also seeing progress in their skills.

"Last year, I was doing it too and this year, I can practically do everything by myself," said Val Chapa, a Challenge the Wind participant.

Jones also believes the program teaches valuable lessons that extend beyond sailing.

"In sailing, things are boring until they're not and they need to know how to react. So it sort of gives them a life skill," Jones said.

Demand for the Challenge the Wind program is quickly growing. The Detroit Community Sailing Center is looking for additional youth and adult volunteers. To get involved, visit their website.

