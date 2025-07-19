'It's a celebration': Detroit's 42nd annual African World Festival returns to Hart Plaza

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 20,000 people are expected to visit Hart Plaza through Sunday for Detroit's largest celebration of African and African American history, music and food.

The 42nd annual African World Festival kicked off Friday, organized by the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

"It is a celebration of Black culture, African American, Africans, it's really celebrating us, our existence," said Lance Wheeler, vice president of learning engagement at the Charles H. Wright Museum.

Thousands came to the event filled with Black vendors, music and food, including offerings from vendors like Afro Centric Grill, which serves dishes from West Africa.

"This our chicken kabob. We also serve it with a side of jollof rice," said Kebba Faye, the owner of Afro Centric Grill.

For many visitors, the African World Festival is an annual tradition they eagerly anticipate.

"It's wonderful and I love to see our people out here just having a good time and shopping and eating different foods and seeing entertainment. I love it. I come every year," said Alonda Johnson, who was attending the festival.

Michael Wilson, who brought his family to Hart Plaza, believes the event offers important lessons for younger generations.

"I believe that you gotta have a history, a history base of our history and the culture and everything like that," Wilson said.

Performers also find the festival special. FYUTCH, a music artist from the East Coast, is performing at the festival for the second time.

"I make positive, affirming songs for all ages — Hip-Hop, Soul, R&B for the whole family. I got my band with me," FYUTCH said.

The artist emphasized what makes this festival unique: "Come on man — for us by us. There's no comparison to it."

This sentiment echoes the message organizers hope attendees take away from the event.

"That it is the time of the year we can breathe and celebrate us and be Black in a Black city," Wheeler said.

More information about the festival can be found on the museum's website.

