Detroit staffing business helps returning citizens create a new life

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Last year, Antonio Scales' turned 40 and got a job he never thought was in the cards.

"I'm an on-site manager for Ford Field," said Scales.

A position he says was the fruit of hard labor.

"I would have never expected this. I'm not going to lie to you. Coming from poverty-stricken and fatherless households, all your role models are just local dealers, pimps, players, and hustlers. So I would have never thought this," said Scales.

At the age of 17, Scales was arrested for selling marijuana. And that was just one of many arrests to come.

"I only went to prison one time, but how many times I went to jail for selling dope? I went to jail 5 to 6 times. That kinda changed my life, because I'm already... stereotyped. I'm Black. I'm young," said Scales.

And his past came back to haunt him. Seven years ago, when Antonio decided to turn his life around for his daughter, no one would give him a job because of his record. That's where another Detroiter, Mario Kelly, stepped in.

"We specialize in general labor," said Kelly.

Mario is the owner of Believe 313 Staffing in Detroit.

Believe 313 Staffing Mario Kelley

"I started in 2017 with the help of Wolverine Packing to employ returning citizens or in the city of Detroit people who are having difficulty finding work," said Kelly.

Mario works with the U.S. Parole Board. In fact, last year, he helped 2500 ex-cons find work.

"A lot of companies, they look at a person's record and feel like that's them for the rest of their life. They don't believe they have a second chance, that people can be rehabilitated. So it takes a lot of work for people coming home from prison to find jobs," said Kelly.

"When someone comes to you with a criminal record, who is struggling to find a job, and you are able to help" What's that moment like?" asked 7 Action News' Faraz Javed.

"That's another great moment because it's been plenty of times that person felt like life was over. You know this was it. No one wants to help, no one cares, no one loves, and I feel my purpose is to help," said Kelly.

But this father of three says more needs to be done for Detroiters, especially the next generation.

"The staffing part is just one area of my life. I do a lot of community service. I helped raise money for this park right here," said Kelly.

"How did this come to fruition?" asked Javed.

"Wolverine Packaging bought this land, and they came to the neighborhood and asked us what we needed. I said we needed jobs, and we needed a safe park for the community," said Kelly.

Meanwhile, Antonie is grateful for his new life path.

"To not be worried about the law, to not be worried about the jackers. You know a lot comes when you are dealing with dope on the streets. I'm happy. I'm content. I go home every night. I'm good," said Scales.

Visit believe313staffing.com for more on employment and partnership opportunities.

