DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new community hub on Detroit's west side is giving residents from middle school to adulthood a single place to access college and career resources.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' report below

Detroit's Graduate 313 community hub opens on west side to connect residents with college and career resources

The Detroit College Access Network (DCAN) and the Jamie and Denise Jacob Family Foundation cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Graduate 313 Community Hub on Plymouth Road near Evergreen Avenue.

The facility serves as a one-stop shop for those navigating life after high school, offering one-on-one advising, emergency grants, college field trips, and other services.

DCAN operates under Michigan's 60 by 30 goal — a statewide initiative aimed at ensuring 60% of residents hold a degree or credential by 2030.

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Cyekeia Lee, executive director of the Detroit College Access Network, said Detroit has significant ground to cover to reach that benchmark.

"In Detroit right now that number is 18 percent."

Last year, DCAN served around 2,800 people without a physical building. Lee said a neighborhood-level presence will help the organization do more.

"If we bring neighborhood level resources to students and families, we can dispel myths, we can eliminate barriers, and get closer and closer to all Detroiters being able to have a degree or credential."

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Jasmine Brooks, senior director of community hubs for DCAN, said the hub is designed to meet each person's individual needs.

"It's a one stop shop coming in here and you're going to be able to have the access and resources that you need, based on who you are and how you come to the table."

Graduate 313 is supported by a $3.5 million investment from the Jamie and Denise Jacob Family Foundation. Megan Fenkell, the foundation's executive director, said placing the hub directly in the neighborhood is key to its impact.

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"To have a welcoming environment like Graduate 313 that you can go to, you can easily find and it's right in your neighborhood, with people that are from Detroit serving you, we think it's going to make a big impact."

A second Graduate 313 community hub is also planned for Detroit's east side. Between the two facilities, DCAN expects to assist 5,000 people over the next year or so.

Brooks said the organization is focused on seeing Detroiters reach their goals.

"To be able to see people go to and through whatever their program is, whatever their next goal is, that's what we're standing for. That's a part of our mission."

The General Motors Foundation and Rocket Community Fund also supported the initiative.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

