Dexter teens partner up to run a mobile vehicle detailing business to help parents financially

When friends Caleb Lowe and Sam Bahnke are not at school, they're busy being entrepreneurs. The 17-year-olds from Dexter run a mobile vehicle cleaning business called Diamond Detailing. They say it's a great example of two like-minded people coming together.

"Cause I always wanted to start my own business, I wanted to be an entrepreneur. And then he previously had an online business so I really I just wanted to become friends with him, so I could get to know what he was doing," Sam said.

At 15, after cleaning his mom and dad's cars for a few years, Caleb decided to expand his clientele.

"Back then, I was charging about $70 per SUV with a full interior. Not the best. It would take me four or five hours cause they were all soccer moms that 5 kids, goldfish, and gum all over the place," Caleb said.

Caleb tested the business for a few years before Sam rolled up his sleeves and bought into the business for $150.

"How do you guys complement each other?" I asked..

"We always try to stay positive; we always try to lift each other up. There will be those days that we are frustrated at each other. But at the end of the day, we both have similar interests, and we both have similar interests, and we both want the best for each other," Sam said.

But there is also a bigger reason why both are working hard.

"Right now, I'm paying my mom's medical expenses. I pay for my dad's gas when I can," Caleb added.

Caleb's mom and dad are deaf, and helping them achieve financial stability is one of his biggest goals.

"That must make you feel really good and proud?" I aske.

"I want to make more, I'm always trying to get more," Caleb said.

Meanwhile, this is also one way for Sam to help pay for his education, putting less burden on his parents.

"One big dream I want to achieve is retiring my parents, all my close family so they won't have to worry about finances again in their life," Sam said.

"How are you guy' juggling school and business?" I asked.

"On top of our other jobs, on top of schoolwork, it doesn't leave much time, but we try to get it done on weekends for the most part," Sam said.

"Teens your age are other things, such as playing sports, camping, and having fun. Are you missing out on anything?" I asked.

"It kind of makes me sad a bit I'm kind of getting older," Caleb said.

"The way I see it, if I put in the work now, it would be less work later. Whereas all the people having fun now will put in the work later," Sam added.

Diamond Detailing is looking for more clients, and Caleb and Sam say the booking process is simple. To learn more, visit www.diamondetailingmi.com.