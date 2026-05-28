Crothers Elementary students receive free books through WXYZ's Give a Child a Book campaign

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Crothers Elementary School in Warren picked out free books Thursday as part of 7 News Detroit's If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

Fourth graders, third graders, parents and teachers gathered for a free book fair, where students each had the opportunity to choose five books of their own.

"I was really excited to get more books," fourth grader Alexia Grace Pawlowski said.

"I feel like they're important because some books can teach you stuff," fourth grader Ariyanna Garrett said.

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The event was made possible through donations from 7 News Detroit.

Pawlowski said choosing just five books from the selection was no easy task.

"It was kind of hard for me because there were like tons of books and I couldn't just pick five, so I had to put a few back," Alexia Grace said.

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Other students had their own strategies for making their selections.

"I picked out certain books because they look cool with the pictures," Ariyanna said.

"I am happy to get more because I am losing all of my books," third grader Ella Rubin said.

For fourth grade teacher Brandy Wright, watching her students engage with books made the moment especially meaningful.

"Being able to see kids get excited about books and actually want to read just sort of makes my heart burst. I love it," Wright said.

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Parent and volunteer Paige Niewolak, whose daughter is a second grader at Crothers, said events like this have had a direct impact on her child's education.

"Due to these free fairs, she's been able to excel on top of the books that we purchase her," Niewolak said.

With summer vacation just weeks away, Principal Jillian Hamilton said the timing of the book fair was ideal.

"To actually have a book in their hand will allow them to make growth during the summer," Hamilton said.

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Teachers and parents say the books are critical to keeping young minds learning long after the last school bell rings.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

