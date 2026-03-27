Here are the concerts and shows coming to Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in 2026

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 2026 is in full swing, and there are plenty of great concerts and shows set for this year at the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on the campus of Oakland University. Here's a full list of the shows.
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(This article will be updated weekly to reflect any new announcements)
- May 16 - SATCHVAI Band “Surfing with the Hydra” featuring Joe Satriani & Steve Vai with Animals As Leaders
- May 31 - Claypool Gold Featuring Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium and The Fearless Flying Frog Brigade
- June 13 - An Evening with Wilco
- June 20 - Paul Simon "A Quiet Celebration Tour"
- June 25 - TOBYMAC with special guests Zach Williams, Seph Schlueter and Jamie MacDonald
- July 24 - Emmylou Harris & Graham Nash
- July 29 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise “Bones North American Tour” with special guest Spacey Jane
- Aug. 21 - Brandi Carlile "The Human Tour" with special guests I'm With Her
- Aug. 28 - Koe Wetzel "The Night Champion World Tour" with special guests Shane Smith & The Saints, Bayker Blankenship & Logan Jahnke
- Aug. 30 - NEEDTOBREATHE "The Long Surrender Tour" with special guests Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Sept. 24 - Caamp with special guest Whitney