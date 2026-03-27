Here are the concerts and shows coming to Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in 2026

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 2026 is in full swing, and there are plenty of great concerts and shows set for this year at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill. Here's a full list of the shows.
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(This article will be updated weekly to reflect any new announcements)
- May 1 - YUNGBLUD "IDOLS The World Tour" with special guest Return To Dust
- May 13 - Yellowcard "The Up Up Down Down Tour" with New Found Glory and Plain White T’s
- May 21 - Khalid “It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour,” with special guest Lauv
- May 23 - The Kid LAROI "A Perfect World Tour" with special guest Tommy Richman & WizTheMC
- May 30 - Triumph “Triumph 50th Anniversary Tour” with special guest April Wine
- June 5 - Parker McCollum “2026 Parker McCollum Tour” with special guest Max McNown & Kassi Ashton
- June 9 - Mt. Joy "Celebrating 10 Years Of Mt. Joy"
- June 12 - Jimmy Eat World "Bleed American 25th Anniversary Tour" with special guests Sunny Day Real Estate & The Get Up Kids
- June 13 - Turnpike Troubadours with special guests Muscadine Bloodline & Katie Pruitt
- June 25 - Young the Giant "Victory Garden Tour" with special guests Cold War Kids & Almost Monday
- July 15 - Sarah McLachlan "Better Broken Tour" with special guest Allison Russell
- Aug. 15 - Motionless In White "The Sweat and Blood Tour" with special guests Lorna Shore, Fit For A King & Static Dress
- Aug. 19 - Lindsey Stirling "Duality Untamed Tour 2026" with special guest PVRIS
- Aug. 20 - Empire of the Sun "Ask That God Tour: Afterlife" with special guests Polo & Pan and Midnight Generation
- Aug. 22 - Billy Currington & Kip Moore "2026 Live In Concert Tour" with special guest Kenny Whitmire
- Aug. 28 - The Fray "Summer of Light Tour" with special guests Dashboard Confessional and Colony House
- Aug. 29 - The Rock Orchestra: Arena of Fire Performing the music of iconic bands including: Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries and more.
- Sept. 5 - O.A.R. "O.A.R Three Decades Tour" with support from Gavin DeGraw and K.T. Tunstall
- Sept. 12 - Dermot Kennedy "The Weight of the Woods Tour" with special guest Jonah Kagen
- Sept. 29 - Bleachers "Bleachers Forever Tour" with special guests This Is Lorelei