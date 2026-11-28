DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Thanksgiving game at Ford Field didn’t end the way Lions fans had hoped. However, at one point, the thrill on the field was overshadowed by the action in the stands.

A video of a brawl between a Chicago Bears fan and Lions fans is making the rounds on social media.

Fan brawl erupts at Ford Field during Lions-Bears Thanksgiving game

Lions fan Louis Calhoun told 7 News Detroit, “My son called me and said, ‘Dad, go to Twitter. Go to Twitter and look.’ And I went and said, ‘What?!’ I just couldn’t believe it man.”

“I’m surprised at Detroit. This is not something we normally do," he said.

Others are seeing the video for the first time.

Lions fan Henry Johnson asked, "That’s unbelievable. What do you think could have sparked it?"

“I think the last couple of calls when against and that wasn't good," he opined.

Johnson said, "I felt like throwing a fist or something anyway myself. But ya know, I have self-control over that though," he said.

Andrew Botello witnessed it up close. In fact, he shot the video that's gained massive traction online.

"It's happened right in front of me before," he recalled.

This time, Botello witnessed a Bears fan getting restrained in headlock and then stomped. He said the commotion happened during the fourth quarter before the last touchdown.

“So, the guy in the blue, he was sitting above us in the same section, and the guy with the Bears jersey was down below us. He was walking down the stairs, and they were kind of having an argument," he explained.

Botello said, “They kind of got in each other’s face and all of a sudden they started throwing punches, and I just kind of pulled my phone out and started recording.”

A number of Lions fans can be seen trying to break up the scuffle and keep the peace. A man can even be heard yelling, 'It's Thanksgiving!'

“Yea, that was my girlfriend's dad. He was right next to us," Botello explained.

He said, "I mean, I'm glad there's no kids like right around them, and they get severely hurt."

Botello said some alleged assailants tried to get away, but he said security blocked paths to stop those potentially involved from fleeing.

"They did fairly good, as best as they could with what they had going on," he said.

Detroit police told 7 News Detroit it appears Lions security handled the situation and that Detroit police officers were not notified to respond.

7 News Detroit reached out to the Lions organization for a comment but have not received a response.