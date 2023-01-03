Next phase of I-96 Flex Route construction set to begin early March

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The I-96 Flex Route project is set to enter its 2nd year of construction this Spring. Work will begin along the highway between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange.

This means drivers who frequently use I-96 through Lyon Township and Novi will be impacted.

Chris Bence uses I-96 daily to drive to work. And even though all three lanes on I-96 are open now, the 28-year-old still remembers how the construction added extra 20 minutes to his commute.

"Only two lanes were open. Right after you passed Kensington coming from 23, you would have standstill traffic, and it would be really slow," said Chris Bence, I-96 commuter.

And folks can expect a similar situation this March when the 2nd phase of the flex route construction will kick off until late fall. MDOT's Construction Engineer Brian Travis says drivers can expect heavy construction east of Wixom Road.

"This year we will reconstruct the remaining 6 miles eastbound between Wixom and I275, it will also have some work on the median between Kent Lake Road and Wixom," said Brian Travis, MDOT's Construction Engineer.

Once complete, the I-96 Flex Route will increase capacity, open the shoulder lane to traffic during peak times, and electronic message boards will post speed advisories and traveler information.

"One impactful part I think drivers will definitely notice are some ramp closures we will have, and those will be east of Wixom on eastbound," said Travis.

Ramps to close in 2023 (March thru late Fall):

Wixom, Beck & Novi ramps to EB I-96

EB I-96 Exit Ramp to Beck

EB I-96 Exit Ramp to Novi (closure limited to approx “1 month”). Ramp remains open all other times.

WB M-5 ramp to WB I-96

In general, for the EB I-96 entrance ramp detours, traffic will use Grand River to 12 Mile to M-5 to get back heading to either EB I-696 or I-275/M-5.

Schedule for 2023 – March (weather dependent) thru late Fall, then enter winter shutdown similar to the configuration we have right now. Then back at it in March 2024 to rebuild WB I-96.

The $270 million project is set to be completed by the end of 2024. And even though the construction has extended Kenneth Lewis's commute time, he says road safety takes precedence.

"When they do finish it, you know it'll be something great. So I guess you can be patient for something great. Cause great things take time anyways," said Kenneth Lewis, I-96 commuter.

This will be the second flex route in Michigan. The first one is up and running on US-23, north of Ann Arbor. Meanwhile, once the construction beings here, you can find all the updates on the project, including road closure information, on drivingoakland.com