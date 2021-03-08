Pothole Patrol: What is being done to fix Miller Road in Dearborn?

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pothole season is here, and the ride around metro Detroit is getting bumpier and bumpier.

All week, 7 Action News is exposing some of the worst roads for potholes and what's being done to fix them.

MAP: Viewers share worst potholes and roads in metro Detroit

Our first stop is Miller Road in Dearborn, a spot that has even gotten the attention of Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Damon Ashe has worked along Miller Road for 25 years.

"I've lost a couple of tires," Ashe said. "I had to pay for it myself; the city wasn't going to pay for it."

He's not alone in his frustration. We asked on Facebook where we should check out potholes and multiple comments directed us to Miller Road.

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer paid a visit to the pothole-ridden road. She is calling for $300 million to fix 120 local bridges throughout Michigan. This is part of her $67 billion state budget for 2022. Miller Bridge would be the biggest project in her bridge bundling plan.

"Hopefully, every legislator will see that this is a major step in improvement of our overall infrastructure and will bring opportunities to all parts of our state," Whitmer said last week.

Beyond the bridge, Wayne County is hoping that they, too, can fix this stretch of road.

Steve Shaya, deputy director of Wayne County Roads, said crews were out multiple times last week to repair potholes.

"In 2022, this job is slated for a remove and replace concrete pavement by our engineering division," Shaya said.