The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 130-year-old shipwreck in Lake Superior

Officials say the ship sank on May 4, 1891

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced on Thursday the discovery of a 130-year-old shipwreck in Lake Superior.

The shipwreck was founded 35 miles off Deer Park in 650 feet of water. The ship is stated to be a 172-foot schooner-barge Atlanta.

RELATED: Crews discover 'wonderfully-preserved' shipwreck in Lake Superior from 1891

According to a press release, the Atlanta sank on May 4, 1891. "It is rare that we find a shipwreck that so clearly announces what it is and the name-board of the Atlanta really stands out,” said Executive Director of the GLSHS Bruce Lynn.

