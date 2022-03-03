Watch
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 130-year-old shipwreck in Lake Superior

Officials say the ship sank on May 4, 1891

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced on Thursday the discovery of a 130-year-old shipwreck in Lake Superior.

The shipwreck was founded 35 miles off Deer Park in 650 feet of water. The ship is stated to be a 172-foot schooner-barge Atlanta.

According to a press release, the Atlanta sank on May 4, 1891. "It is rare that we find a shipwreck that so clearly announces what it is and the name-board of the Atlanta really stands out,” said Executive Director of the GLSHS Bruce Lynn.

Atlanta's sister ship the Nirvana.JPG
Atlanta's sister ship the NirvanaPhoto by: The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society
The Atlanta Shipwreck Pump.jpg
The AtlantaPhoto by: The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society
The Atlanta Shipwreck- Wheel.jpg
The AtlantaPhoto by: The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society
The Atlanta Shipwreck- Broken Mast.jpg
The AtlantaPhoto by: The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society
Atlanta's sonar image.jpg
Sonar of The AtlantaPhoto by: The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society

