SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A now-former employee of Action Impact Firearms in Southfield is facing criminal charges after investigators say he lied to police and concealed evidence following a robbery at the store.

Watch Carli Petrus' report below

Gun store employee charged with tampering with evidence after Southfield robbery at Action Impact

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren announced Monday that Thomas Beck fired shots at the robbery suspect as he fled the store, then hid his gun in a desk drawer and replaced it with a firearm from the store's inventory before officers arrived.

Beck is charged with tampering with evidence and lying to a peace officer.

The robbery happened July 19, when 33-year-old Marquise Massey of Detroit entered Action Impact on 8 Mile posing as a customer before running out with two guns. Massey was arrested the same day after police located the stolen blue Ford Escape he was seen driving. He faces charges related to the theft of firearms and related weapons offenses.

Watch our previous coverage

Gun store robbery suspect in custody after shots fired outside Southfield store

Barren said the investigation expanded after detectives reviewed surveillance footage and gathered additional evidence.

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"As detectives continued to investigate the incident, they uncovered evidence establishing that an Action Impact employee provided false information to responding officers and took deliberate steps to conceal critical evidence," Barren said.

"Based on the evidence developed through surveillance video, witness statements, search warrants, and forensic analysis, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has authorized criminal charges for the Action Impact employee as well," Barren said.

During Monday's briefing, I asked Barren about a conversation I had with Action Impact owner William Kucyk on July 20, in which Kucyk told me his employee had fired shots — information that did not appear to be known to detectives at the time.

"I think the detectives primarily focused on Mr. Beck and so, just like you, when I watched the news, maybe it was your story, my antennas went up when I heard the owner mention his employee probably had fired a gun," Barren said.

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Kucyk also responded to the charges against his former employee.

"The whole thing is unfortunate but I just want to remind people what started this. It wasn't that my employee decided to get up that morning and commit a crime, that's not what happened," Kucyk said.

Southfield police say they still do not know why Beck allegedly lied to investigators or concealed his weapon. Investigators say additional charges could be coming.

Massey remains in custody. Beck was released on a personal bond. His next court date is Aug. 20.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

