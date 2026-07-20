SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect is in custody after two firearms were stolen from a Southfield gun store Sunday afternoon, triggering a chaotic scene that included gunfire outside the store near 8 Mile and Beech.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Gun store robbery suspect in custody after shots fired outside Southfield store

Southfield Police responded to Action Impact Firearms after a man allegedly grabbed two guns off the counter and ran out the door. Investigators say the suspect then fired shots outside the store. The owner of Action Impact Firearms, William Kucyk, says an employee also fired shots in an attempt to stop the suspect. Police say no one was hit.

"We had an individual posing as a normal and regular customer, and during that sales process, snatched the guns and ran out the door," Kucyk said. "You know, my employee didn't just let this happen; they took steps to protect the public, and that was a choice that employee made, and we'll just look at it, that's all."

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The employee remains on the job and will not be making any public statements, Kucyk said.

"No, they're going to work, and they're not going to make any public statements. I wouldn't allow that, but they're going to work; nothing's going to change," Kucyk said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Action Impact owner Wiliam Kucyk talks about the robbery at his gun store

FULL INTERVIEW: Action Impact owner Wiliam Kucyk talks about the robbery at his gun store

Kucyk said one of the two stolen firearms has been recovered. Southfield Police confirmed the case is being investigated as an assault with intent to murder.

In nearly two decades of owning the store, Kucyk said nothing like this has ever happened before. He said the incident will not change how Action Impact Firearms operates.

"I'm not going to overreact to just one isolated situation. Certainly my staff is aware of it; they're always aware, and because of that, we took the right steps, and then Southfield Police took the right steps, and here we are, and everybody's well," Kucyk said.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren is expected to hold a press conference later this week to provide more details on the case.

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