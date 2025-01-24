It's back! Atwater Brewery founder bringing Velvet Peanut Butter home to Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Everyone loves a little taste of their childhood. For many Detroiters, that taste of nostalgia comes from a fresh jar of Velvet Peanut Butter.

The company had humble beginnings, starting as a production out of Paul Zuckerman's garage off 12th Street in 1937.

"He was kind of obsessed with the idea that most of the peanut butter in the market wasn't very good, so he was pretty sure he could make a better kind of peanut butter," said Jon Milan, historian and author.

Paul was a good salesman and grew his little peanut butter into a national production. During World War II, he solidified his rapport with the public by supplying U.S. troops with peanut butter.

"He supplied peanut butter to the troops. It was a cheap and delicious source of protein, and that was a big deal during World War II selling peanut butter to you," said historian and author, Gail Offen.

In 1985, Zuckerman sold the business and production was moved out of Michigan and into Georgia.

Now, decades later, the Detroit icon is set to make its return.

Mark Rieth, the founder of Atwater Brewery, purchased the peanut butter company on January 2 of this year. He told me he felt a connection with the original owner, Paul Zuckerman, due to their entrepreneurial spirits.

"I started home brewing in my garage. You know, Paul Zuckerman did the same thing, started making peanut butter in his garage," said Rieth.

Bringing this piece of local history home is more than just nostalgic for Rieth. He said it's part of his commitment to help Detroit thrive by bringing more job opportunities to the community.

"It's all about being a part of the Detroit community, giving back. I've been doing that for years. And this is going to be another avenue to be able to do that ... to hire Detroiters, put Detroit back to work. You know, we've always talked about that over the years," he said.