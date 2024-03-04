Mayday Security Solutions making tech to protect students from school shootings

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WXYZ) — Stopping mass shootings is a mission for a company utilizing cutting edge technology. Across the country and here in Michigan, Ryan and Marianne Cowell are committed to making a change in schools and places of worship. Their company, Mayday Security Solutions, is based out of Charleston, South Carolina.

Among their products, is a barrier made of Kevlar that resembles a curtain which can drop down to stop bullets.

“We are the parents of 5 kids ranging from 7-23 and when Uvalde happened, it was a real turning point for us," Marianne said.

Their company aligned with another, known as Ballistic Barrier in 2022. In the field of forced entry protection, they’ve worked to fill gaps in security. Their products, “Life Shield Plus”, and others are made in Tennessee, and have drawn interest from parents and school districts.

“We’re trying to do something to create a secure space that feels like a normal school environment.” Marianne said.

Her husband and co-founder, Ryan adds “Were installed in California, Florida. Our main focus has been up the eastern seaboard and Texas.”

While focusing on impactful change, they say they’ve also found a way to cover costs unlike other companies.

“We have a security product that is eligible to be purchased with COVID dollars," Ryan said. "When you look at Oxford or MSU. The response to those has been 25 million put towards SRO’s.”

He tells us more than a billion in unspent money from the pandemic in Michigan, could go a long way. “

Our product is between $15-20 dollars, as a one time purchase to take care of an entry way for one year.” Ryan said.

At MSU, updated cameras and door locks have been installed in the wake ofa deadly, mass shooting. A permanent Emergency Operations Center is also still under construction.

In Oxford, where a gunman killed 4 students and wounded others in November 2021, parents have also called for more to be done.

“The kids are the ones who have to be comfortable in those buildings. If it brings any sense of security for them, it’s an option districts should be looking at.” says Oxford parent Andrea Jones.

Mayday Security Solutions is reaching out to Oxford schools about their product, and listening closely to the needs of parents. We’ve reached out to Oxford schools for comment, but have not heard back yet.