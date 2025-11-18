Warren man self-funds homeless shelter, says need is urgent

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Close to 50 homeless people in Warren received warm food, clothing and housing resources during a free outreach event Tuesday as temperatures continue to drop across the region.

The Homeless Outreach Partnership Event took place inside Trinity Lutheran Church and featured several nonprofit organizations and shelters, including Friend of the Father Foundation — one of the few shelters in Macomb County that still has open beds available.

Ray Deloatch, founder of Friend of the Father Foundation, started the program last year using his own savings to help homeless individuals, including veterans and convicted felons, find their purpose.

"When we die, we can't take the money with us," Deloatch said.

Deloatch, who serves in the Michigan State Guard Defense Force, said he's not seeking recognition for his work.

"I'm not looking for a pat on the back, I'm not looking for anything like this," Deloatch said.

The foundation operates year-round from its Warren location on Nine Mile Road near Lincoln High School, providing services beyond just winter shelter.

"Our organization is all year around, here to fight when the weather is gone, when the summer is here," Deloatch said.

While Friend of the Father Foundation still has available beds, other nonprofits report being at capacity. The Tuesday event was part of a countywide initiative that also provided food and haircuts for anyone in need.

Kara Black, director of homeless services for the Perfecting Community Development Corporation, said demand consistently exceeds available space.

"We're always full, unfortunately we're always full," Black said. "I just have to tell them to call daily also share other resources with them, some other shelters they can possibly call, but unfortunately all the shelters are full."

Friend of the Father Foundation is working to fill that gap in services. Alyssa Gienapp, the foundation's director, said demand increases as temperatures drop.

"Especially with it getting colder, more and more people, trying to get in," Gienapp said. "I know there's not a lot of places out there right now, one of the only places taking people in right now."

