I-96 Drivers Begin to See Relief in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. — There's light at the end of the tunnel for one of metro Detroit's biggest highway projects.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) hit a major milestone in the M-14/I-96 Reconstruction Project that started in May 2024. Westbound I-96 traffic, between Levan Road and I-275, shifted back onto the brand new completed concrete around 5 a.m. this morning with only the left lane being closed.

Traffic is freely flowing on both sides of the highway just in time for the Friday morning rush. MDOT originally began two-way traffic through this busy stretch of I-96 several months ago in March. The eastbound lanes previously had two lanes of traffic going in each direction which created a nightmare for motorists particularly during rush hour.

"I deal with it everyday," said Wyandotte resident Anthony Piasecki who works daily in Livonia installing residential windows.

"It kind of makes me happy that we’re really close to being fully finished cause it’s been a while now. And, it’s making my traffic so much slower being on the road everyday. But, I mean, you kind of just have to deal with it as it goes,” Piasecki said.

The highway traffic shift is not the only significant milestone in this project. MDOT says the Newburgh Road entrance ramp to westbound I-96 will open. Additionally, the westbound I-96 ramp to northbound I-275 will have both lanes open and the westbound I-96 ramp to southbound I-275 will open as well.

The entire reconstruction project is slated to finish at the end of the year. There's still work to be completed on M-14 just beyond the I-275 interchange in Plymouth.

Canton resident Rashid Badawi says he takes M-14 everyday to get home and that it sometimes angers him that his daily commute into Detroit involves constantly dealing with the traffic mess.

"I drive down to Detroit basically every day for work. So, yeah when I get caught in traffic, it can (be)...it’s annoying,” Badawi said. "Honestly, I mean, I use my GPS. And, wherever it takes me, it takes me. If the highway is the fastest, I'll take the highway. If not, then I'll take the side streets."

For more information on the current openings and closures with this project, click here.

