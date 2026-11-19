Bethel United Church of Christ built its free outdoor pantry after three years of fundraising — and now it's stocking it with complete meal kits before Dec. 21. Here's how you can help.

The pantry empties almost as fast as it's filled. That single fact tells you everything about the hunger gap Bethel United Church of Christ is trying to close in Waterford this winter.

For the first time, the congregation isn't just stocking shelves with canned goods — it's packing complete meal kits with ingredients and a recipe in every bag, enough to feed a family of four. Two hundred and fifty of them, before the winter solstice.

250 — Complete Meal Kits

4 — People Fed Per Kit

$8 — To Sponsor One Dinner

Bethel United Church of Christ sits in Waterford with a congregation that rarely breaks 50 on a Sunday. By most measures, that makes them a small church — part of the 44% of congregations nationwide that fall under that threshold. But this holiday season, they're doing something their size doesn't predict: stocking a free outdoor food pantry with 250 complete meal kits before Dec. 21.

The concept is deceptively simple. Each kit holds everything a family of four needs to make a full dinner — ingredients and a recipe packed together in a single two-gallon bag. Chicken cobbler. Casserole. Cheesy chicken soup. No guesswork, no missing ingredient, no half-finished meal.

A lot of times when people just go to pantries and they just grab items, they dont necessarily have what they need to complete a meal or dish George Marshall, Church member

250 — Complete Meal Kits — Goal by Dec. 21, 2024

4 — People Per Kit — Family-sized servings

3 yrs — To Fund the Pantry — Years of congregation fundraising

$8 — Sponsor a Dinner — Cost per complete meal kit

The pantry itself was no small feat. Rev. Dr. Diane Baker spent three years leading fundraising efforts before the congregation had enough to purchase the outdoor stand, which opened this past summer. A full walk-in food pantry was never in the budget — but a free-standing outdoor unit where neighbors could take what they needed was something they could build toward.

The speed at which the pantry empties after each restock says everything about demand. Baker doesn't need a waitlist or a survey to understand the need in her community — she watches the shelves.

Its how our community survives Rev. Dr. Diane Baker, senior pastor at Bethel UCC

For church member Earl Brittenham, the work is rooted in lived experience. He spent time without a home, eventually finding his footing again — and that history shapes how he sees every bag that goes into the pantry. The families reaching into that outdoor stand aren't abstractions to him.

George Marshall frames it as a ripple effect: if more people tuned into the struggles of neighbors around them and responded with something tangible, the whole community gets stronger. That belief is what turns a small congregation's Wednesday packing session into something that lands on 250 family dinner tables.

If we had more people doing that, really concerned themselves with situations that involve other people that are really struggling so hard, it just makes you feel good inside George Marshall, Church member

How to Support Bethel UCC's Pantry Before Dec. 21

Sponsor a dinner online — An $8 donation covers one complete meal kit for a family of four. Visit the church's donation page to give directly. Donate two-gallon zip-top bags — The church specifically needs two-gallon zip-top bags to pack each meal kit. Drop them off at Bethel UCC in Waterford. Bring canned goods — Canned corn and other canned goods are on the church's current needs list. Even a few cans from your pantry make a difference. Spread the word before Dec. 21 — Bethel UCC is a small congregation of 50 or fewer. Community awareness is what helps them reach their 250-meal goal before the deadline.

Support Bethel UCC's Free Little Pantry

Sponsor a Dinner — $8: Your $8 funds one complete meal kit for a family of four. The campaign closes Dec. 21.

Drop Off Supplies in Waterford: Bethel United Church of Christ in Waterford is accepting two-gallon zip-top bags, canned corn, and other non-perishable goods.

What Bethel UCC is doing in Waterford is a local version of a national pattern: small congregations — the kind that make up nearly half of all American churches — quietly holding communities together. Rev. Dr. Diane Baker doesn't describe it as charity. She describes it as survival. Her congregation built this pantry over three years because they believed the need was real. The speed at which it empties each time proves them right.

If 250 meal kits find their way into 250 families' homes before Dec. 21, that's 1,000 people sitting down to a complete holiday dinner they might not otherwise have had — made possible by a congregation of 50 people and a community willing to show up for its neighbors.

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