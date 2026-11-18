WATERFORD, Mich. — A small Waterford church is finding a big way to help families this holiday season by stocking its walk-up food pantry with 250 complete meals.

For the first time, Bethel United Church of Christ is offering meal kits that include ingredients and a recipe packed together in a single bag. Each kit contains enough food to feed a family of four.

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Waterford church to pack 250 complete meals for families this holiday season

“We’re classified as a small church,” said the Rev. Dr. Diane Baker, senior pastor at Bethel UCC. “We’re one of the 44% around the nation that have 50 or under in attendance on a Sunday.”

While the congregation calls it a "free little pantry", members hope it can make a major difference for neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to develop compassion, to understand the need, to feel the need and respond with our love,” Baker said.

The church wanted to help address hunger in the community but did not have the resources to operate a full walk-in food pantry. Instead, Baker decided to build a smaller, outdoor food stand where people can take what they need.

“We took three years of fundraising to earn enough to purchase the pantry,” she said.

The pantry opened this past summer. Now, through Dec. 21, the church plans to stock it with 250 dinners.

Church member George Marshall said the complete meal kits help address a common challenge for people who rely on food pantries.

“A lot of times when people just go to pantries and they just grab items, they don’t necessarily have what they need to complete a meal or dish,” Marshall said.

On Tuesday, volunteers packed ingredients for meals including chicken cobbler, casserole and cheesy chicken soup.

“If we had more people doing that, really concerned themselves with situations that involve other people that are really struggling so hard, it just makes you feel good inside,” Marshall said.

For church member Earl Brittenham, the effort is personal.

“A long time ago, I was homeless,” Brittenham said. “And I got out of that and got back on my feet, and it just shows how hard it is for families.”

Baker said it does not take long for the pantry to empty after it is restocked, demonstrating the level of need within the community.

“It’s how our community survives,” she said.

The church is also seeking donations, including two-gallon zip-top bags, corn and other canned goods. Baker also says you can also sponsor a dinner for around $8. For more information on how you can help, click here.