1.5 million pixel lights. 16 million colors each. A 2-mile drive-thru at Camp Dearborn that started in a Garden City backyard. Find out what to expect — and plan your visit.

What started as Halloween decorations at a family home in Garden City has grown into something that could land in the record books. MI Bright Lights at Camp Dearborn is now in its third year as a full drive-thru holiday experience — and co-owner Kyle Bostick says the numbers behind it are unlike anything in metro Detroit.

Tell us about your group and we'll help you plan the perfect night through 1.5 million dancing pixels.

1.5M — Pixel Lights

2 miles — Drive-Thru Length

16M+ — Colors Per Pixel

Kyle Bostick didn't set out to build a potential world record. The whole thing started with Halloween decorations at his Garden City home — decorations that drew enough attention that neighbors started asking about Christmas. The family obliged, leveled up their display, and eventually hit the ceiling of what a residential property could hold.

Their old home display topped out at 6,000 synchronized lights. That was enough to earn a following — so much so that the Bosticks built a replica of the original house and brought it back as an anchor element of the Camp Dearborn experience. What you see now is the product of nearly a decade of iteration, done, as Bostick puts it, working around the clock.

This started years ago at our home in Garden City and we outgrew that. And it's just scaled unbelievably since. Kyle Bostick, Co-owner

1.5M — Pixel Lights — In the full display

16M+ — Colors Per Bulb — Each pixel produces individually

6,000 — Lights at Home — Where it all began in Garden City

Year 3 — At Camp Dearborn — Drive-thru format

The scale of what Bostick and his family have built at Camp Dearborn is hard to picture from a number alone. Each of the 1.5 million pixel lights in the display can individually produce more than 16 million colors — meaning every inch of the 2-mile route is capable of rendering a full-color animated sequence synchronized to music. Characters from Mickey Mouse to Minnie Mouse move and dance in the light. The effect, according to visitor Sierra Zebley, lands somewhere between beautiful and genuinely wondrous.

What makes MI Bright Lights distinct from a typical drive-thru display isn't just the volume of lights — it's the choreography. The whole experience is built around music, memory, and the specific feeling of a holiday moment that sticks with you.

It's experiencing the holiday season and memories in a totally different way Sierra Zebley, Display visitor

1500000 — Pixel Lights in the Display

Each one capable of producing more than 16 million individual colors — synchronized to music across a 2-mile route at Camp Dearborn.

Your MI Bright Lights Visit Checklist

Lock in your tickets before you go — Advance tickets are $25 per car. At the gate, it's $30. The $5 difference is worth the two-minute online purchase. Tune your radio before you arrive — The lights are choreographed to music — the audio plays through your car stereo. Make sure your radio is working before you pull into the queue. Check for drone show nights — A drone show runs on select evenings as part of the experience. Check MI Bright Lights schedules ahead of your visit to catch one. Know your window: 6 to 10 p.m., through Dec. 30 — The display runs nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through December 30. Plan your arrival with enough buffer to enjoy the full 2-mile route without rushing. Remember: your ticket gives back — Every ticket sold in December sends $1 to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. It's a small thing that adds up across a full month of visitors.

Then vs. Now: The Growth of MI Bright Lights

Garden City Home Camp Dearborn (Now) Total Lights 6,000 synchronized 1.5 million pixel lights Colors Available Fixed palette 16M+ per bulb Format Residential display 2-mile drive-thru Charity Component Not mentioned $1 per car to Capuchin Soup Kitchen Special Features Home display Drone show on select nights Characters Home decorations Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse + more

Charity has been part of the Bostick family's approach to the holidays since the beginning. This year, $1 from every car's December admission goes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen — a Detroit institution that provides meals and services to people in need. For a display that can draw thousands of visitors across a full month, that adds up to a meaningful contribution alongside the spectacle.

What Bostick keeps coming back to is the emotional core of what they've built — not the pixel count or the potential record, but the moment when someone drives through and something clicks. A memory surfaces. A kid's eyes go wide. That, he says, is the whole point.

We tried to create something that's magical for everyone Kyle Bostick, Co-owner

Plan Your Visit to MI Bright Lights

Location: Camp Dearborn, metro Detroit

Hours: Nightly 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through December 30

Tickets: $25 per car purchased in advance — $30 per car at the entrance gate

Give While You Go: Every car's December ticket includes a $1 donation to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen

Drone Show: A drone show runs on select evenings — check the schedule ahead of your visit

MI Bright Lights at Camp Dearborn is now in its third year — and the Bostick family shows no signs of pulling back. What began as a backyard project driven by passion and community response has become one of metro Detroit's most ambitious holiday experiences, built on a scale that the family themselves could not have predicted when they first strung up lights in Garden City.

Whether the display officially breaks a record or not, the experience it creates is already measurable in a different way: in the faces of kids seeing 1.5 million dancing pixels for the first time, and in the $1 per car that quietly adds up for Detroit neighbors who need it most.

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