MILFORD, Mich. — A holiday light display in metro Detroit is taking Christmas cheer to another level, and the family behind it says it could be record-setting.

With 1.5 million pixel lights, miles of displays and millions of colors, MI Bright Lights has grown into a massive holiday undertaking at Camp Dearborn.

Co-owner Kyle Bostick says the effort consists of a 2-mile-long drive-thru display, which he says, with 1.5 million pixel lights that can each produce an array of more than 16 million colors, could be a record.

"Our lights dance to the music. Mickie Mouse, Minnie Mouse… all your favorite characters from your childhood," Bostick said. "It is a monumental undertaking. Basically work around the clock."

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Metro Detroit light display could set a record with 1.5 million pixels

The Bostick family started attracting attention for its Halloween decorations almost a decade ago. After countless Christmas decoration requests, they decided to level up their home.

"This started years ago at our home in Garden City and we outgrew that," Bostick said. "And it's just scaled unbelievably since."

Their former home display, with 6,000 synchronized lights, was such a hit that they built a mock house to light up again and brought it back to Camp Dearborn for what is now their third year as a drive-thru display. The experience also includes a drone show on certain days.

"We tried to create something that's magical for everyone," Bostick said.

Sierra Zebley, who drove through the display, described the experience.

"It is definitely beautiful to see and wondrous," Zebley said. "It's able to get together with people and bring together people," Zebley said.

"And embrace each other and do little charitable things for each other," Bostick said.

Charity has always been something the Bosticks have honed in on during the holidays. This year, they'll be donating $1 from each car's admission ticket during December to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

"It required a lot of passion and ambition," Bostick said.

"It's experiencing the holiday season and memories in a totally different way," Zebley said.

The hope is that, like the display, children's eyes light up with wonder, cementing a memory that will last forever.

"They remember a time in their life that truly makes them happy," Bostick said.

The display runs through Dec. 30, 6 to 10 p.m. daily. Tickets are $30 at the entrance or $25 ahead of time.

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