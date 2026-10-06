DETROIT, Mich. — Dutch Girl Donuts, a Detroit bakery serving fresh donuts and hometown nostalgia for generations, has opened a second location in the city's North End.

The new shop is located off East Grand Boulevard and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while donuts last.

"We really want to serve the north end," said Dutch Girl Donuts crewmember Nhu Truong.

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Dutch Girl Donuts opens a second location in Detroit's North End, bringing fresh donuts closer to more fans

Truong said the donuts are made fresh daily and the response from the neighborhood has been enthusiastic.

"I am grateful for them," Truong said.

Customers who have long made the trip to the bakery's Woodward Avenue location said the expansion is a welcome change.

"I've been waiting for forever for them to move here. Normally, I got to go down Woodward but now I'm right down the street," Dejon Coleman said. "Simple old Detroit Flavor, you can't beat it."

"Second location equals good," Erica Hicks said.

For North End resident Sylvester Jennings, the new location is practically in his backyard.

"I just live a few blocks down so that's why I came over," Jennings said.

The new shop drew a steady crowd of first-time visitors and regulars alike.

"I had to try this new spot out," Memphis Douglas said.

"I know they're going to taste great, they're Dutch Girls," Darlene McDaniel said.

"These donuts are the best," Tiffany Gilmer said.

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"They're back in the saddle," Abbey Waterman said.

"It is so sweet having this space here," Waterman said. "With the same flavors and quality."

"I absolutely love it. I'm here for it," Sheila Patrick said. "Still amazing."

Victoria Wolf and Denise Goodine biked to both Dutch Girl Donuts locations to mark the occasion.

"I'm going to call this ride the Double Dutch Ride," Goodine said.

Customers agreed the donuts delivered.

"They are fresh. They are light. I definitely agree," Hicks said.

"Maybe not good for the calories, but good for the soul," Gilmer said.

"If you want to a good donut, try a Dutch Girl donut," Hicks said.

"You have to. It's a must… a Detroit must," Gilmer said.

"It brings people happiness and joy. It's a donut, right?" Truong said.

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