Local non-profit raises awareness of rising youth homelessness issue in Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Phoenix Center in Detroit provides a nurturing and supportive environment for young adults who are transitioning out of poverty and homelessness.

"Young people are our future, and they deserve a fighting chance," said Courtney Smith, founder and CEO of Detroit Phoenix Center.

Smith describes the situation as a complex, invisible crisis and also says there is a difference between an adult and a young person experiencing homeless.

"So many young people, they may be couch surfing, they may be living doubled up, or they may be living in a shelter, a motel, a car. They also may be living in a home that's substandard," said Smith.

According to Michigan-based Covenant House, nationally, at least 4.2 million young people experience a form of homelessness each year.

"There was a report that over 38,000 students were experiencing housing insecurity in Michigan," said Smith.

That's why folks at the center are busy working on an initiative to create more awareness.

"One Night Without a Bed campaign is our year-end fundraising and awareness campaign. We are challenging our community to take a challenge, to give up their bed for one night, to make themselves uncomfortable so a young person doesn't have to be," said Smith.

Chrissy Golson is one of the campaign's youth leaders. The 17-year-old says the program is crucial to her because she, too, experienced homelessness.

After living in a toxic environment at 15, Golson moved in with her friend. Only to realize that the situation wasn't any better.

"What was the element that hurt you the most?" asked 7 Action News.

"I would say hope. Because it's very discouraging to be put out of your home, or be in a situation like that. Especially, me being African American, when I look around, I'm not seeing the greener side of the grass. But I'm doing a lot better," said Golson.

Thanks to the Detroit Phoenix Center, Chrissy is back with her family. In fact, to date, the center, along with its outreach program, has helped 1,700 young people. But Smith says a lot more work needs to be done.

"Young people who are experiencing housing insecurity are at greater risk of being suspended from school, they are at a higher risk of having mental health challenges, they are at a high risk of having substance abuse," said Smith.

'One Night Without a Bed' is a month-long campaign. To learn more about it, head to https://www.onenightwithoutabed.com/