Long-awaited release of Nassar documents to Michigan AG expected in late February

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University officials confirmed Friday the university will release thousands of documents relating to the handling of the sexual abuse case regarding Larry Nassar to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in late February.

The documents include email and text communications to and from 20 MSU leaders and employees, records of internal complaints, investigations regarding Nassar, and personnel files of those who worked with and above Nassar during his time at MSU.

The documents will be redacted to remove any information subject to privacy laws, or covered by third party confidentiality agreements.

MSU will also be hiring an individual to ensure that survivors who are impacted by the release of the documents are supported during the process.