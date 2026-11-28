MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. — Small Business Saturday is expected to bring shoppers into locally owned stores across Macomb County this weekend, and a county campaign is offering an added incentive to spend money close to home.

Macomb County offers shoppers, small businesses cash incentives to shop local

Through the Shop Local Macomb campaign, shoppers can enter for a chance to win one of five $350 gift cards, while participating businesses could receive grants worth thousands of dollars.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said the campaign is designed to encourage residents to visit independent retailers instead of doing all of their holiday shopping online.

“We’re trying to get the attention out there, shopping local, going to the local retailers, instead of getting online,” Hackel said.

To participate, shoppers can take a photo while shopping at a local independent retailer in Macomb County and submit it to the campaign. The county says there are more than 1,600 independent retailers eligible for the program.

Five shoppers will each win a $350 gift card. Businesses featured in the photos submitted by consumers will automatically be entered for the chance to receive grants of $2,000, $3,000 or $5,000.

“That’s a good amount of money for a local retailer as a result of someone coming into their shop,” Hackel said.

Local businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

For business owners such as Debra Kerr, owner of Calliope Bookshelf in Washington Township, Small Business Saturday has become one of the most important shopping days of the year.

“There’s two really big days for the bookstore industry. One is Bookstore Day, the other is Small Business Saturday,” Kerr said.

Kerr opened Calliope Bookshelf last year and said she has felt support from Macomb County's efforts to promote small businesses.

“Everything they do to support small business has been felt by us,” Kerr said. “I’m extremely thankful for it.”

Ahead of Saturday, the bookstore was stocked with books, puzzles and other merchandise. Kerr said the store also planned to offer free gift wrapping for shoppers.

She said she is anticipating a busy day and hopes Small Business Saturday will deliver several times the store's typical daily sales goal.

In downtown Romeo, businesses are also hoping an influx of shoppers benefits the entire business district.

Muhammad Islam, owner of Spice 21 Indian Cuisine, said increased foot traffic is good for restaurants and retailers throughout downtown.

“I’m expecting a lot of people to come around and check the local restaurants, Greek, Italian, Indian,” Islam said.

Shopper Jill Bonner said the county program provides another reason for residents to support local businesses.

“I think that’s really neat,” Bonner said. “I think the best part is it’s an incentive. It gives back.”

The Shop Local Macomb campaign runs through Dec. 6, with winners scheduled to be announced Dec. 7.

More information on how to enter, click here.

