Macomb Township homeowners say utility crews are leaving yards torn up for weeks, months

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in a Macomb Township subdivision say utility crews installing high-speed fiber lines have left their front yards torn up, sprinklers broken and piles of dirt sitting on sidewalks — in some cases for months — with little to no follow-up from the companies responsible.

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The complaints are coming from a neighborhood just south of 24 Mile Road, where AT&T and T-Mobile have both been working to install new fiber lines.

"Dug up this big hole and left a mess for the last 2 months," Brandon Reygaert said.

"Dirt piles all over the sidewalks," Crystal Lada said.

"A disaster, yeah," Lada said.

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Deniese Krall, who moved to the neighborhood in June, said she and her husband repaired sprinklers they say AT&T broke — on their own, without help from the company.

"It's a headache," Krall said.

Lada said attempts to reach the companies by phone went nowhere.

"They're supposed to get back to you in a certain amount of time, and was never contacted," Lada said.

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Macomb Township posted a notice on its website in April alerting residents to the work underway.

"Attention Macomb Township residents… utility companies have been installing new high speed fiber lines throughout Macomb Township… the contractors performing this work are responsible for the restoration of any disturbed areas after construction is complete," the notice read.

Township Supervisor Frank Viviano told WXYZ any company installing utility lines should return to a property within 96 hours to restore it. For many residents, that has not happened.

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The township says state law gives these companies the ability to work within the public right of way and utility easements that already exist on most properties.

AT&T responded with a statement, saying in part: "We take these concerns very seriously and apologize to residents for the disruption our work may have caused."

A T-Mobile spokesperson said in an email: "Crews restore affected areas as work progresses, with the goal of leaving each property in the same or better condition than it was found."

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Residents say they understand the companies have the legal right to do the work. They just want their yards restored.

"I can tell you I've heard neighbors talk about they've had to invest in sod, they've had wires taken out, wires laid loose, its not just sod, its the principle!" Krall said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

