Metro Detroit brothers cleared after winning court decision in mom's death

Posted at 9:45 AM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 09:46:22-04

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit-area brothers who were accused of allowing their severely disabled mother to wither and die in 2016 will not face murder charges.

Grant and Gabriel Balogh won a key decision this week at the Michigan Supreme Court. The court overturned a decision by the state appeals court and reinstated the opinion of a suburban Detroit judge who dismissed the case last year. Vickie Balogh of Trenton weighed 79 pounds when she died at age 52.

She had an inherited terminal wasting disease that had afflicted other members of her family. An expert who testified for the defense said Balogh's death could be attributed to pneumonia and the complications of her devastating illness.

