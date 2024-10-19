Metro Detroit couples aim to set their own records at Detroit Free Press Marathon on Sunday

The Detroit Free Press Marathon weekend events kicked off Saturday with a 5K run and other events in Downtown Detroit.

But all eyes will be on the start line on Sunday, Oct. 20 when the runners will lace up for the Marathon at 7 a.m.

For a metro Detroit couple, it's extra special because they are top contenders, and it will be their first marathon running together as husband and wife.

Andrew Bowman, 30, and Sydney Devore, 33, are preparing for the main event.

The 26.2-mile international course features Detroit's iconic neighborhoods like the historic Woodbridge, Eastern Market, the Dequindre Cut, and a finish line at Campus Martius, but not before taking the runners across the border along Windsor's Riverfront.

"That's the chef's kiss of the race, when you are going across and you see the sunrise, and you look to your left, and you see thousands and thousands of coming up Fort street, it so cool," said Sydney.

"So you guys are holding your bibs for tomorrow, says 21 Andrew, 2 Sydney. You guys are the top contenders for the marathon; it's also your first marathon as a couple; does that put additional pressure?" I asked.

"If you are familiar with that song, Billy Idol, 'Dancing with Myself,' I use those lyrics. There is nothing to lose, nothing to prove. My worst fear would be, my wife is coming through the finish line, if she doesn't I don't know where she is? How she is doing?" said Andrew.

Sydney and Andrew got married in November of last year. They say the love for running brought them together a few years ago.

"She encouraged me to do the half-harathon," said Andrew.

"We always say if he hadn't gotten the second place at the Detroit half marathon, we probably wouldn't have started dating," said Sydney.

Their relationship is also built on being each others' support system.

In 2018, Sydney moved to Michigan from Florida to participate in the Olympic trials, but life had other plans for her.

"I think I had seven stress fractures in a row before I had that wake-up moment of what you are doing isn't working. And that was devasting for me because I worked so hard, to get there, I left my job, I moved up here, all because I could make it on the Olympic team," said Sydney.

Andrew, too, had his fair share of struggles. Despite being in top form, the 2023 Olympic trials still haunt the Marlette native.

"It's the only time in my life I've DNF'ed, which stands for did not finish; I think I got to mile 17, and all bets were off," said Andrew.

Fast forward to now, and both Sydney and Andrew have grown together as athletes and as a couple who are optimistic about representing Michigan tomorrow.

"Any time you arrive at the starting line healthy, you remember that very dark time, where you couldn't do your sport, you weren't sure when you would be to do it again," said Sydney.

"Often for me, even when I'm talking with my wife, let's try to focus on what can be controlled and create a scenario where we've checked as many boxes as we can and set ourselves up for the most success," said Andrew.

Andrew's fastest marathon time is 2:15:52, and Sydney's is 2:31:07. That's the record they will be looking to break tomorrow at the Detroit Marathon and hopefully win the race. We will be waiting for them at the finish line for the results.