Metro Detroit filmmakers gearing up for the 'The City God Forgot' movie premiere in Canton

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Final preparations are underway for the red carpet premiere of the "City God Forgot" this Saturday at Emagine Theater in Canton.

It's a feature film filmed across metro Detroit by local filmmakers.

"It's a monumental moment," said Richard 'Young Ra' Brown

Executive producers and actors Young Ra and Mr. BMB are proud Detroiters who can't wait to show the audience their third film, made with a budget of over $250,000.

"Really it's just four individuals who are paying the sins of their fathers," said Young Ra.

"What's going to be the biggest takeaway?" I asked.

"People come to Detroit, and they see all the greatest in Detroit. Downtown looks great, but the inner city, that's the direct definition of the city got forgot about," said Brian Maurice Brown 'Mr. BMB'

Young Ra plays the lead role, Rishard, whose desire to be the king of the jungle is a gift and a curse.

"In order to play or prep for your character, were you able to draw something from your personal life?" I asked.

"I got a lot of buddies who did the wrong thing, because we all say it take 2 seconds to you either lose your life, to an unfortunate circumstance, to making a right decision. So everybody would just take a few seconds, and think about something different," said Young Ra.

"The crossover is real. You got to just forget it, and just like walk away sometimes, and just like, Ra where you at? Let's go catch a basketball game," said Mr. BMB.

The movie also features J.D. Williams and Tray Chaney from the acclaimed TV Series, "The Wire."

"We've done some many great projects together and City God Forgot is definitely one of those bangers that people are really going to love," said Chaney.

"Tray you've been filming movies and TV series for a long time, what were you pleasantly surprised about this movie?" I asked.

"The way they put this together," said Chaney.

"I say we had an all-star, rockstar cast. Days you came on set, never less than a hundred people," said Young Ra.

"The movie is an hour, 35 minutes long, and you guys shot this in 7 days, Hamtramck, Detroit. Folks said it's something that can't be done, but you guys did it," I asked.

"Hamtramck, they supplied us with city hall, the police resources, the cars, blocking off streets, just making sure we had a flawless production," said Young Ra.

"We were on set from sunup to sundown. You know we were dedicated and committed and motivated just keep on getting this thing finished," said Chaney.

The City God Forgot starts at 5:50 p.m. at the Emagine Theater in Canton.

