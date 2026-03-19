Metro Detroit Weather: Wintry mix this am before warming temps

A milder day ahead across Metro Detroit but not without a bit of a messy start. Expect a mix of rain and wet snow early this morning before temperatures climb enough to transition mainly to rain. As the day goes on, conditions gradually improve with lighter precipitation and some drying possible. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s, with the warmest spots south and west of Detroit. Winds remain light, helping it feel noticeably better compared to the recent stretch of colder weather.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Trying to warm up around here

A quieter but still somewhat unsettled night across ahead. There’s a slight chance for a few light rain showers, mainly early, but most areas stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures won’t be as cold as recent nights, holding in the mid 30s for most locations. A light west wind around 10–15 mph will add a mild chill, but overall conditions trend a bit more comfortable compared to the recent colder stretch.

A milder but mostly cloudy Friday ahead with temps in the low 40s while steadily warming through the morning. We'll eventually reach the upper 50s by the afternoon. Skies stay largely overcast for much of the day, with only limited breaks late, but it will feel noticeably warmer compared to earlier in the week. Overall, a quiet and dry day with a spring-like temperature trend despite the cloud cover.

A fairly quiet stretch of weather ahead with some ups and downs in temperatures. Saturday looks partly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 50s. Sunday turns warmer, nearing 60 degrees, but comes with the chance for a morning mix before improving. Cooler air moves back in Monday with highs dropping into the low 40s, followed by a gradual rebound into the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.

Today: Rain snow mix possible during the morning and midday with temps near freezing. By the afternoon, highs will slowly climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds: Light

Tonight: Slight chance of rain with lows above freezing near 36. Mostly cloudy skies likely with winds. SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: A milder day for with highs near 60 under mostly cloudy skies. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

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