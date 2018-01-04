Custom Home Health is hiring all over metro Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) -

A company recognized as the #1 mid-size Detroit Top Workplace for 2017 is continuing to grow after hiring 100 people in 2017. Royal Oak-based Custom Home Health has job opportunities all over metro Detroit.

JOB OPENINGS

Director of Clinical Services

Nursing Supervisor (RN)

Human Resources Assistant

Home Health Aides (CNA)

Social Worker (MSW)

Physical Therapist (PT)

Registered Nurses (RN) – at least 5 positions available

Speech Therapist

Custom Home Health also added a new division in 2016 – Custom Hospice. There are jobs to fill in that division, too.

CUSTOM HOSPICE OPENINGS

Nurses (RN) – at least 5 positions

Music Therapist

Home Health Aide (CNA)

The job opportunities are available throughout southeastern Michigan including Oakland, Wayne, Macomb, Livingston, Lapeer, and Monroe Counties.

Many of the positions are full-time and contingent hours.

For more information on what each job entails, CLICK HERE.