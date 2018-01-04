Custom Home Health is hiring all over metro Detroit

Alicia Smith
7:29 AM, Jan 4, 2018

Workers Wanted: Custom Home Health is hiring

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) -

A company recognized as the #1 mid-size Detroit Top Workplace for 2017 is continuing to grow after hiring 100 people in 2017.  Royal Oak-based Custom Home Health has job opportunities all over metro Detroit.

 

JOB OPENINGS

  • Director of Clinical Services
  • Nursing Supervisor (RN)
  • Human Resources Assistant
  • Home Health Aides (CNA)
  • Social Worker (MSW)
  • Physical Therapist (PT)
  • Registered Nurses (RN) – at least 5 positions available
  • Speech Therapist

 

Custom Home Health also added a new division in 2016 – Custom Hospice. There are jobs to fill in that division, too. 

 

CUSTOM HOSPICE OPENINGS

  • Nurses (RN) – at least 5 positions
  • Music Therapist
  • Home Health Aide (CNA)

The job opportunities are available throughout southeastern Michigan including Oakland, Wayne, Macomb, Livingston, Lapeer, and Monroe Counties.

 

Many of the positions are full-time and contingent hours.

 

For more information on what each job entails, CLICK HERE.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top