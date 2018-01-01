North American International Auto Show jobs open now

DETROIT (WXYZ) -

MCM Staffing is hosting a Job Fair January 3, 2018 for those who are interested in a variety of job openings at the North American International Auto coming up this month.

AUTO SHOW JOB FAIR

Wednesday, January 3, 2018

10:00am – 4:00pm

Cobo Center, Downtown Detroit

Room 354

JOB OPENINGS:

Car Detailers

Janitorial Staff

Parking Attendants

Floor Supervisors

The minimum hourly rate is $11/hour.

If you're interested in attending the job fair, make sure to bring two forms of ID, your resume, and know your work availability for January.

If you cannot make it to the job fair, you can call 248-436-8105 to book an interview appointment with MCM Staffing.

You may also find more information on their facebook page here.