Delhi Parks and Rec host Nerf War in Valhalla Park

LANSING, Mich. — There was an epic battle in Delhi Township Saturday afternoon– well one with foam darts. The Delhi Parks and Recreation Department put on a Nerf Wars event in Valhalla Park.

“Nerf is something that I’ve always been a fan of, I’ve got three kids myself and I try to tag them as much as I can so we decided that we wanted to offer a Nerf Wars, bring the kids out and play a variety of games and activities– get them working up a sweat and having a good time," said Troy Stowell the director of Delhi Parks and Rec.

This is the first time Delhi Parks and Rec have put on a Nerf Wars event and it was well received.

“This is the first time that we’ve offered it so we’re extremely excited by the turnout," he said.

Stowell says about a hundred kids came out to battle today, in two age groups– 7 to 10 year olds and 11 to 14 year olds. The parks department supplied pennies, eye protection, and a fun course on which to play.

“I think it was really fun, even though face shots were discouraged I still got shot in the face a couple times but apart from that it was really awesome," said Bradley DeYoung who participated in the war.

Stowell says after today’s success the team will happily put on more battle’s like this one.

