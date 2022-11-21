1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit.

“That’s right Detroiters supporting Detroiters,” Adell Kimbrough said.

Adell Kimbrough is the president of Prophetic World Group, a non-profit known for giving big in the city. This year, her group is giving away 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.

"This is about 10-12lbs," she describes.

The effort started Sunday with the group not only donating, but delivering the birds to seniors.

“There was one lady that really touched my heart. She had stage four cancer and so when we went to go drop the turkey off tears came down her eyes and [she] said, 'I just want to say thank you. It's been hard.' And seeing that smile on people's face is really the biggest reward you can ever receive," Kimbrough said.

Seniors are a group disproportionally impacted by rising food costs and this year, a thanksgiving plate will cost about 20% more than last year. So many groups, including the Kappa Alpha Phi Fraternity, are stepping up to help.

"If we are a helping hand to know a family didn’t go hungry this holiday season then we know we did our job," Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield said.

Those 1,00 turkeys will be given away at Christ Temple Baptist Church starting at 10 a.m.. Turkeys will be donated on a first-come, first-serve basis.