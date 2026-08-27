1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — 1 man is dead and another has been hospitalized after a crash that happened in Highland Park on Thursday morning.

Police got the call about the incident around 5:30 a.m., responding to the crash near the intersection of Woodward and Davison.

We're told the driver was heading north before veering into the southbound lanes and crashing a black Chevy Equinox into a pole.

Authorities tell us that the passenger in the front seat, 36, died in the crash. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in serious condition.

Highland Park police tells us that alcohol played a factor in the crash.