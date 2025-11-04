1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man is dead and another is fighting for his life in the hospital after a shooting on Detroit's east side.

Watch Brittany Toolis' live report from the 6 a.m. show

Police tell us they responded to the shooting just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, in the 19400 block of Yonka, south of East Outer Drive and north of 7 Mile. Authorities say the two men were shot in an altercation.

One man was shot and killed at the scene, while the other is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

7 News Detroit reporter Brittany Toolis briefly spoke with the victim's father off camera. That man tells us that his son was 27 years old.

DPD is still working to find suspect information. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call DPD or offer an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp