1 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting at Romulus home; suspect in custody

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — 1 person is dead, and another has been hospitalized after a shooting happened late Sunday night, the Romulus Police Department says.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday night (May 9) at a home in the 15000 block of Mesa Way. First responders got to the home and found that a 51-year-old Detroit man and a 47-year-old Romulus woman had been shot.

The man was not breathing when police arrived. Lifesaving attempts were made, but we're told he succumbed to his injuries. The woman was treated for at least one gunshot wound and transported to the hospital, where she is in serious condition.

Investigators say the man was visiting his sister and her boyfriend at the home when a dispute escalated, and shots were fired.

The woman's boyfriend, a 29-year-old Detroit man, was taken into custody at the scene, with weapons also recovered.