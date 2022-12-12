1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Detroit's west side

(WXYZ) — One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning shooting on Detroit's west side.

According to police, the incident happened on the 13600 block of Santa Rosa off Livernois at around 3:15 a.m..

When 7 Action News reporter Kiara Hay arrived on scene, police were seen searching a porch and a home on the street. They were also talking to neighbors to get more information.

At the time it is unclear what sparked the double shooting. No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.