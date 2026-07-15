DETROIT (WXYZ) — 1 person is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a shooting on the freeway overnight, Michigan State Police tells us.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report from 7 News Detroit at 6 a.m.

1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shooting on I-96

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-96 near Bentler.

Investigators say that this appears to be an isolated incident, meaning there is no known threat to the public.

#MichiganStatePolice are investigating a #shooting overnight on EB I-96 near Outer Drive on #Detroit’s west side.



They’ve discovered several shell casings on the highway. There’s also a Chevy Traverse sitting at DPD’s 6th precinct nearby with multiple bullet holes. @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/TPVlOdwdgr — Ryan H. Marshall (@RyanHMarshall) July 15, 2026

The eastbound lanes in that area were closed for more than four hours, but that area of the freeway has since been reopened as MSP investigates the shooting.

An MSP spokesperson said that the victims in this shooting drove themselves to the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct. A 7 News Detroit crew saw a car with bullet holes in front of the precinct, but the spokesperson could not confirm that that car was the car in question